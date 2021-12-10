Police: Recent burglaries seem to target Asian American community in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say they are investigating a series of burglaries that seem to be targeting members of the Asian American community.

According to Old Lycoming Township police, multiple residential burglaries which “shared specific elements” were reported to police departments in Old Lycoming Township and Montoursville Borough.

Police say the burglary suspects are targeting local Asian American residents who own local businesses.

Officers said the suspects, usually in groups of three or four, could be operating several types of vehicles and they could be following the residents to their homes.

Be aware of vehicles pulling up to homes right after residents leave or occupied vehicles, parked, with the engine running for extended periods of time.

If anyone has information on these incidents or someone causes you to believe criminal activity is either happening or about to happen, please call 911.