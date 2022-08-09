ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many area schools are getting ready to get back in session. Law enforcement is getting a lesson of their own, active shooter training.

Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Shawn Chorba, of the Blakely P.D. and Lackawanna County SWAT.

“Today is patrol response to an active shooter. Getting the guys on the same sheet of music as far as what to expect and how to handle certain situations.”

“We got the officers heart rates up, we got them sideways, started confusing them, and made them run into a room, with unknown what was in that room and they had to make a rapid decision on whose the threat, what was the proper use of force for that threat and to move on, just to get them thinking, get them out of their comfort zone to really push their levels,” said Sgt. Chorba.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Dr. Mike Boccella, the Superintendent of Valley View School District.

“Sadly anybody who watches the news knows that this is a very important thing to do and at this school our number one priority at all times is keeping our students safe. Having the SWAT team work in conjunction with local police directly at our buildings, they know them better and are able to best respond god forbid they ever need to.”

There will be another training session Wednesday for more local police departments, and again later on in September.

The Lackawanna County SWAT Team will be offering training to school staff and administration on how they should handle an active shooter situation.