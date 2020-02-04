WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Police from several area departments raid an automotive business on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.
We’re told detectives from Wilkes-Barre, Kingston and Luzerne County are conducting the raid.
Investigators say it is part of an ongoing drug investigation.
We’re told the business is recently under new ownership.
- Police Raid Wilkes-Barre Business
- Over $30M placed in wagers on Super Bowl in Pennsylvania
- Police seek suspects in Susquehanna County robbery
- Scranton School Board addresses asbestos concerns
- Man killed in Lackawanna County fire
- Schools test for heightened levels of lead statewide
- Victims of Route 309 fatal crash identified
- Bloomsburg University student found dead in apartment identified