Police Raid Wilkes-Barre Business

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Police from several area departments raid an automotive business on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

We’re told detectives from Wilkes-Barre, Kingston and Luzerne County are conducting the raid.

Investigators say it is part of an ongoing drug investigation.

We’re told the business is recently under new ownership.

