Police Raid Wilkes-Barre Business

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) People in Pennsylvania placed $30.5 million in wagers on the Super Bowl, the state's Gaming Control Board reports.

According to a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board press release, preliminary figures show that $30.7 million was wagered in the Commonwealth on the Super Bowl. Retail and online sports betting payouts totaled just over $34 million. That resulted in a loss of of over $3.3 million for operators.