Police raid nets more than $1M worth of drugs from Wilkes-Barre homes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal, state and local law enforcement in the Wilkes-Barre area raided four homes Wednesday morning, ultimately seizing more than $1 million worth of drugs and over $100,000 in cash, police say.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said in a presser that it’s one of, if not, the largest drug bust in the city’s history.

“That has to have a very serious impact on the drugs in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Mayor Brown said.

Police say federal warrants were executed at 39 Regent Street, 39 Spruce Street, 10 Minden Place and 125 Waller Street in Wilkes-Barre.

All search warrants were related to the “Montes De-Oca Drug Trafficking Organization”, an organization that has been under investigation by law enforcement over the past eight months, police say.

Police say the organization was investigated for the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine HCL within Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities.

Investigators seized large amounts of cocaine, suspected fentanyl, weapons and U.S. currency that was determined to be proceeds from drug trafficking. The estimated value of the drugs seized is $1 million.

“I can tell you in many years of doing drug investigations, this by far has been one of the most productive investigations that I have ever seen. It will definitely put a damper on the drug trafficking not only in the city of Wilkes-Barre, but the surrounding communities,” Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay said.

Erwin Montes Deoca, age 27, Alan Kevin Robles Montes Deoca, age 27 and Jonathan Fontanez, age 36, were taken into custody and are facing federal drug and firearms charges.

The investigation was executed by the Scranton Resident DEA Office, Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.