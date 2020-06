WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man is in police custody after a brief pursuit in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning.

It started as a routine traffic stop near Coal Street when the driver allegedly took off.

Police say the chase ended in the parking lot of Interfaith Apartments off of Coal Street where they driver was boxed in and struck a police cruiser.

When Eyewitness News arrived, damage was visible to the SUV including scrapes down the side of the vehicle and a flat tire.