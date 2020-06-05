Police: probe underway into reports of shots fired at people near Carbon County gun range

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Carbon County are investigating reports of shots fired at people near a gun range. It happened Thursday evening and Thursday detectives are trying to piece together what happened.

We found several people shooting at targets at the state-operated rifle range located on Route 93 at the top of what’s known as the Broad Mountain, but investigators are trying to determine was someone shooting at people near this rifle range Thursday evening?





Carbon County 911 received at least one call at around 8:30 p.m. that someone was shooting at people near the rifle range. Dozens of state and local police converged on the area.

During the commotion, a possible suspect vehicle was stopped near the Hazleton Beltway and two people were questioned. Those two people were taken into custody but later released.

Nesquehoning Police Chief Sean Smith tells Eyewitness News, “this investigation has many moving parts… We are trying to sort out what happened Thursday evening. We did take two people into custody. They were released pending further investigation.”

John Petuch comes to the rifle range quite a bit, “hey it’s scary you know. I’m up here shooting a lot and I was going to come up last night but the weather looked like it was going to pour otherwise I would did have been here during the shooting,” he said.

Chief Smith tells us his officers are conducting interviews with potential witnesses and hopes to wrap up the investigation in several days.