Police presence at NBT Bank in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News can confirm police were on scene at the NBT Bank in Wilkes-Barre for an investigation.

Police were present at the NBT Bank on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, the scene was cleared around 5:50 p.m.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police officer, an ambulance was on scene, however, the officer claims no one was shot. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Law enforcement was on scene with a police K-9 surveying the area around the bank. Police were also seen collecting evidence from a bush in front of the bank.

There is no confirmation as to why police were at the NBT Bank at this time. This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.