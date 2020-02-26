One man in custody after shots fired in Archbald home

UPDATE: According to Archbald police, officers were called to 292 Holly Lane just before 11AM for reports of shots fired.

No one was injured. One man has been taken into custody.

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – There is police presence at a home on Holly Lane in Archbald.

There is word that police have a home surrounded and there may be someone inside. Police have shutdown nearby roads including Sturges Road.

It is unclear at this point why police responded the home.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene, we will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.