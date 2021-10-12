Police: Pottsville man wanted for strangulation and terroristic threat cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville police and Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for a man regarding a strangulation case and a separate terroristic threats case.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Michael David Williams, 48 of Pottsville, is wanted for a strangulation case and separate terroristic threats.

Police say that he operates a dark-colored Ford F150 in the photo below. Police note the tailgate is dented. The license plate number is YVY-2767.

Pottsville Bureau of Police

Anyone with information on the location of Williams or his vehicle is asked to call 570-628-3792 or your local law enforcement offices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos