Police: Pottsville man wanted for strangulation and terroristic threat cases

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville police and Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for a man regarding a strangulation case and a separate terroristic threats case.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Michael David Williams, 48 of Pottsville, is wanted for a strangulation case and separate terroristic threats.

Police say that he operates a dark-colored Ford F150 in the photo below. Police note the tailgate is dented. The license plate number is YVY-2767.

Pottsville Bureau of Police

Anyone with information on the location of Williams or his vehicle is asked to call 570-628-3792 or your local law enforcement offices.