DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dickson City Police say that the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City was robbed around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

They believe the suspect is a hispanic male in his 20s around 5′ 7″ tall and is thought to be wearing a black hoodie, knit hat with a logo, gray Nike pants and black sneakers.





Officials say the suspect then fled through the exit near Buffalo Wild Wings.