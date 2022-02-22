Police: Pilot discovers marijuana plants growing in Sunbury man’s garden

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man is facing drug charges after police say a pilot discovered several marijuana plants when he flew over his home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Troopers received the information from a Northeast Counter Drug Taskforce pilot after a flyover in August of 2021, and in September 2021 they obtained a search warrant for the property on the 1100 block of Boyles Run Road in Lower Augusta Township.

Once investigators arrived at the residence, they say marijuana plants could be seen growing beside a garden.

When questioned, police say 64-year-old Samuel Dunkelberger informed investigators that he manufactured and was in possession of marijuana.

When troopers continued their investigators inside Dunkelberger’s house they say they found a total of 9 jars of marijuana in kitchen cabinets and underneath Dunkelberger’s bed.

State police tell Eyewitness News they also confiscated 12 marijuana plants ranging from 3ft to 5ft tall.

Dunkelberger has been charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.