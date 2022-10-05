NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nanticoke City Police are sorting out the details of a driver crashing a vehicle into the front of a Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke.

Police were called to the scene on East Main Street and Prospect Streets at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. There was damage to the brick wall of the business.

An Eyewitness News photographer on scene reports that the owner will need to repair the front wall before the Cocoa Hut can reopen for business.,

Police say a new permit driver was behind the wheel and tells Eyewitness News that the driver will not be cited for the crash.

