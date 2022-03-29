WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after investigators say they discovered over 1,000 heroin/fentanyl packages inside a Wilkes-Barre home.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on March 28, officers responded to the report of a wanted man assaulting a woman in the 100 block of Old Rover Road.

Officials state the wanted man was identified as Rassan Hoskins, 33, of Ohio. Hoskins was inside the home when police arrived, he exited once officers had the residence surrounded.

After obtaining a search warrant investigators discovered a large amount of suspected fentanyl that police say was a quantity “far beyond personal use”, 1,010 individual packages containing heroin/fentanyl that were labeled with the title “Netflix”, a total of 21 edible marijuana, and other narcotics.

Police say items were found throughout the apartment with Rassan Hoskins’ name on it.

Hoskins has been charged with possession with intent to deliver substance, possession of counterfeit substance, use of drug paraphernalia, and other drug-related charges. He remains in the Luzerne County Prison.