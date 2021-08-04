Police: One arrested, one wanted after escaping police vehicle in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Milford woman has been arrested and a man is wanted after police say they both escaped a police cruiser.

Police were in the area of Pike Street near a “known drug location” in Carbondale when they ran a white Toyota’s plate number to find the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license and canceled vehicle insurance, the criminal complaint states.

Officers say they stopped the vehicle and informed the driver, identified as April Hansen, that her vehicle was stating an insurance cancellation. While Hansen was searching through her phone for proof of insurance, police say she was complimenting him and the K-9 in an effort to get on the officer’s “good side.”

The complaint states that the officer informed Hansen of her suspended license. The officer claims that he noticed Hansen’s pupils were constricted, which is a sign of opioid usage. He then asked her if she uses prescription medicine and if she was on any narcotics, to which she replied “No, I just have not slept.”

Police say they asked to search the vehicle to which they found a syringe, bag of heroin, meth/crack pipes, straws, empty bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl. They placed Hansen in handcuffs and assisted her into the vehicle.

Hansen then told officers that Steven Skeen was inside the house on Pike Street. Police confirmed that Skeen was wanted. After obtaining consent, officers entered the home and observed Skeen on the couch. They placed him in handcuffs and searched him, discovering a used syringe in his pocket. An officer assisted him into the police cruiser.

According to the complaint, while inside the home, officers received a call from 911 stating that a neighbor called saying “prisoners” were escaping the police cruiser. An officer went out to check on Hansen and says the neighbor was holding Hansen’s arm. The neighbor stated to police that he witnessed Hansen exit the police vehicle and ran behind his house towards the river.

Police say the neighbor yelled at her to stop and escorted her back towards the vehicle in which she pulled the door open and Skeen took off moving south on Pike Street.

The criminal compaint says that they searched the immediate area and could not find him.

Hansen was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, intent to hinder apprehension, and other escape and drug charges.