Shooting in Wilkes-Barre, one transported to a hospital

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene of a reported Wilkes-Barre shooting where one victim was transported to a hospital.

According to crews on the scene, the incident started in the 150 block of North Main Street outside of the duplex.

Police told Eyewitness News college students were inside the home around 3:30 p.m. when they say they heard at least 5 gunshots. The students called 911 and looked outside to find blood spattered on their porch.





A possible victim was located about a block away on Madison and North Main. The victim was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Police are investigating at least two scenes in the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update with the latest as the information is released.