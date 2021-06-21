Police on scene of a possible shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Wilkes-Barre police are on scene of a possible shooting.

According to law enforcements on scene there was a report of shooting near Roccos tire shop where multiple shell casings were recovered around a maroon Sedan in the parking lot.

It occurred on the the intersection of Hazle and Blackman Street. Police currently have this both roads closed.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that a possible victim was taken to hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation we will keep you update as the information is released.

