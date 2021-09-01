Police on scene at Split Rock Resort, guests evacuated

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on scene with Carbon County Emergency Management at Split Rock Resort in Kidder Township.

Eyewitness News is on scene and are being told that guests are being evacuated to a local fire house.

Police have not told us why everyone is being moved out of the resort.





Some of the guests are gathered outside Town Center waiting to be picked up and brought to the fire house.

We will bring you more on this developing situation as information is released.

