LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Larksville, Luzerne County are on the lookout for a man they say is impersonating a police officer. According to the Larksville Police Department’s official Facebook page, they’ve been receiving reports of a younger male possibly pretending to be a police officer in Larksville.

According to the post, the man follows and approaches people while wearing plain clothing and tells them what they did wrong.

The police department says they have no new police officers and even if an officer were to be wearing plain clothing, they would have to have their identification with them and identify themselves as a Larksville Officer.

They say that if you are confronted or followed by this person, you should immediately call 911.

If he happens to approach you, ask for his identification. They say you should not confront this person.

28/22 News spoke with one local man who shared his thoughts.

“Shocking really. In a way. I just hope they can investigate a little bit and make sure its a concern for safety for everybody in the town. That’s about all I could say,” said Jerome Baloh from Luzerne in Luzerne County.

The Larksville Police Department is also asking anyone with photos of the man and the vehicle he is driving, especially with the license plate, to reach out to the department.