Police on lookout for hit-and-run vehicle in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pottsville Bureau of Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that took place on Friday, injuring a child.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of N. Centre and E. Race Streets.

Officers are asking residents to be on the lookout for a dark blue or black extended cab truck with a matching color hard cap on the bed. They believe the suspected vehicle is responsible for hitting the victim.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pottsville Police 570-628-3792.