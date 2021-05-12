Police: Olyphant man arrested on drug charges after found sleeping in his car

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Olyphant man was arrested on drug charges after detectives say they found him sleeping in his car.
Authorities say that 50-year-old Jamie Wiek had an an outstanding bench warrant out for his arrest when detectives found him sleeping in his car on April 5.
They say Wiek was taken into custody where police conducted a search and found he had crystal methamphetamine. His vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was secured to search it, in which a scale and packaging material was found.
Wiek is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Wiek was arraigned with bail set to $45,000. He is due in central court on May 19.
