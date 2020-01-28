Police Officers Sworn In to Protect and Serve

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two new officers are added to the Scranton Police Department.

Mayor Paige Cognetti administered the oath of office to Jeffrey Schlasta and Tim McHale Monday morning.

They swore to protect and serve, as well as uphold the U.S. Constitution.



It’s Schlasta’s first law enforcement position.



Mchale served as a part-time police officer in Taylor, Throop, and South Abington, as well as serving in the Navy.

“I feel pretty good. I have been doing the cop thing for 2 years part-time so its good to finally have a full time job, especially somewhere as busy as Scranton,” said Tim McHale.

“I am just excited to be able to give back to the community. My entire thing was I always wanted to actually go out and be the change that I wanted to see in the world,” Jeffrey Schlasta told Eyewitness News.

Both men will report for duty tomorrow.