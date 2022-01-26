Police: Nude, drunk woman bites Watsontown Police Chief

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Watsontown woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly hit the chief with a broom handle and bit him.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Main Street in Watsontown on Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police say they found 33-year-old Samantha Wheless drunk and nude in public.

Officers say they brought Wheless into a residence and tried to interview her but she became “irate and out of control.” According to police, she was able to get a broom handle and hit the chief with it, and then bit him in the arm. Police were able to arrest Wheless after the brief struggle.

Wheless is charged with aggravated assault of an officer, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.