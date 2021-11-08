Police now involved in Tamaqua Area School District football team ‘incident’ investigation

The school district has not yet revealed the nature of the alleged 'incident'

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tamaqua Area School District released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the “incident” that stopped Friday night’s football game.

In the statement, the school district says they are conducting an investigation into an “incident” involving members of the football team.

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation regarding a student disciplinary matter of a juvenile nature, we are only permitted to share limited information. We ask that you respect this as we continue our process.” Raymond J. Kinder

Superintendent, TASD

Members of the Tamaqua Area School District administration, school police force and Tamaqua Police Department are all involved in investigating the matter.

The district says the investigation continued over the weekend and into this week.

The district also says they are following all policies, procedures and laws set forth by the school.

We will bring you more information as the investigation unfolds.