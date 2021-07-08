Police: No criminal charges filed after teen collides with truck in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department announced there will be no criminal charges filed after a teenage boy collided with a truck while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Vine Street and Clay Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say surveillance footage showed the dump truck traveling north on Clay Avenue. As the driver approached the intersection of Vine Street, the truck moved to its left.

The pedestrian on the bicycle, 16-year-old Gianni Harris, then struck the dump truck in the middle right side.

The driver of the dump truck was located by police, and they say he saw the pedestrian on the bicycle, began to move left and believed the bicycle safely passed behind him.

Scranton police say they have completed its investigation and no criminal charges will be filed.