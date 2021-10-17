State police: New Jersey teenager found dead after being shot in Middle Smithfield Township

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey teenager is dead after state police say a homicide occurred in Middle Smithfield Township late Saturday night.

According to PSP, they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Gingerbread Lane and Arrowhead Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say around 12:15 Sunday morning, they found 19-year-old Jaheem Alston of Paterson, NJ, dead in a wooded nearby area. They say he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

No other information has been released in this ongoing homicide investigation.