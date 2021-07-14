Police: Neighbor dispute over parking leads to stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man over a parking dispute.

According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to New Alexander Street in Wilkes-Barre after the caller told dispatchers two neighbors were having a parking dispute in which the one neighbor was threatening to kill the other and that he may have had a pocket knife on him.

Police say when they arrived on scene, the victim had been scratched on his face and had a stab wound on his back.

The victim told police that he went over to confront Victor Maisonet-Serpa, 36, who was fighting with a woman over a parking spot. The victim said the encounter turned physical and Maisonet-Serpa punched him. The victim stated that he was then taken to the ground by Maisonet-Serpa and then felt himself being stabbed.

According to police, Maisonet-Serpa was sitting on his porch of the house next door which had blood on the railway leading up to the front door. Maisonet-Serpa told officers that he used his keys on the victim during the altercation.

They observed Maisonet-Serpa had his fingers sliced and that neither the victim’s wounds or Maisonet-Serpa’s wounds would have been sustained from keys, police say.

Officers say that they were handed keys that did not have a pocket knife attached to them.

Maisonet-Serpa was placed into custody. While waiting to be transported to a nearby hospital, officers say he asked them if they needed the knife in which they replied “yes”. He proceeded to tell police that he had his own set of keys when the altercation occurred and told a resident to go and get the keys from inside, the affidavit states.

Police say they observed that the keys had a black folding knife attached with blood on them.

Maisonet-Serpa was charged with simple assault and harassment.