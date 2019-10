(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre Police need your help identifying a suspect who they say ran from a traffic stop.

Police released a photo of the man who ran from police earlier this week on South Meade Street.

A trooper stopped the man driving a Chrysler before 1:00 Tuesday.

Police say the car he was driving was stolen.

It was towed from the scene.

If you know of the man’s whereabouts contact Wilkes-Barre police or dial 911.