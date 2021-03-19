Police: Mother started Williamsport fire, attempted to entrap children

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a mother attempting to stop her children from leaving intentionally set a fire Thursday morning in Williamsport.

According to police paperwork, 34-year-old Latoya Hall had asked one of her children to shut the power off earlier in the week, cutting electricity to their home and the other residents in the building because she believed they were being watched. They remained without power during the week except for a short time when it was restored.

The report goes on to explain that she barricaded the front door and had also barricaded her children in their rooms with various furniture and items. She allegedly claimed on Monday night that she was going to “burn the house” and later said that “if anyone wanted to burn my house I’ll be dying with my kids.”

Police say that the night before the fire, Hall made all the children stay in her room.

Then, on Thursday, she began making her children throw things out the window. She attempted to get them to also throw their pet cats but they instead took them out of the room, prompting Hall to kick them out of her room.

Police say it was then that smoke was noticed by her children and they saw flames in her room. She attempted to stop them from moving the furniture to escape the house but eventually moved it, allowing the children push past and escape.

While on the scene, Hall allegedly told police that she was the one to set the fire and did so by burning the curtains.

Hall is charged with arson, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and attempted criminal homicide.