Police: Missing juvenile may be in Schuylkill County

MYERSTOWN BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to a call Thursday for a missing juvenile who has not been seen since Tuesday, July 7 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say 15-year-old Calvin Blatt is described as white, weighing 140 pounds and being 5’8″ in height with brown eyes, brown curly hair and an athletic build.

The last known information about his appearance was that he was wearing black athletic shorts. Police say he is believed to have been picked up by an acquaintance and may be in the Lebanon, Berks or Schuylkill County areas.

Anyone who may have information should call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194 or email Trooper Price at nickprice@pa.gov.