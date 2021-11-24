Police: Middleburg woman facing assault charges after breaking 5-year-olds’ wrist

CENTER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to police, a Middleburg woman broke a child’s wrist after he woke her up.

On November 17 around 11:50 in the morning, police say they were called to a residence where a woman reported that Cierrah Holley-Howard twisted a child’s wrist to the point that it broke.

The woman told officers that on November 16 she let Holly-Howard, who lives in an apartment attached to her house, sleep on her couch because there was no heat in the apartment. In the house was a 5-year-old child.

On the morning of the 17, the child complained to the woman that his wrist was hurt and police say, the woman took him to the hospital where the wrist was diagnosed as broken.

The criminal complaint states that while on the way home from the hospital, Holley-Howard told the woman that she had broken the child’s wrist and upon returning home, the woman called police.

According to court papers, police questioned Holley-Howard and she told them that the child had woken her up around 8:00 a.m. and she was “mad” about that. Police say Holley-Howard told officers that she grabbed the child’s wrist and twisted it.

Holley-Howard is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.