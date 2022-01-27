Police: Michigan man goes on robbery spree in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Michigan is facing burglary charges after police say he and his kidnapped daughter drove a van into a car dealership, stole a car, then robbed a bank in Union County.

On January 15 around 6:00 in the morning, police were called to the First National Bank in Kelly Township for a burglary alarm. After further investigation, police discovered that a local car dealership had been broken into and a car was taken.

Police say that 32-year-old Lansing, Michigan resident Amos Mushatt first drove a stolen van through the front doors of the Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Lewisburg. The report went on to say while Mushatt was inside, he took the keys to a 2021 Ford Bronco and drove it off the lot.

Then Mushatt drove to the First National Bank where police say he broke a window with a large landscaping rock and entered the building. While inside, Mushatt broke open two coin safes with the rock and stole $775, according to officials.

Police say Mushatt got away and was later caught by police in Ohio where he was still driving the stolen vehicle. Additionally, Mushatt has violated a custody agreement in Michigan and was accompanied by his 12-year-old child who was safely returned home, police say.

Mushatt is facing six charges related to burglary, with one set from First National Bank and another set from Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep.