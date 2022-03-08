Police: Men responsible for shooting in Wilkes-Barre linked to multiple incidents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about what may have led to the shooting Tuesday afternoon that sent bullets flying through a college campus.

Wilkes-Barre Police say this involves the same group of men who are involved in a number of shootings throughout the area. This one took place right outside King’s College. Students say this happened way too close to home. Literally, on their front porch.

“I was sitting at my desk, it’s around 3:30, 3:45 and I hear five or 6 gunshots. I hit the deck on the floor just to make sure. My roommate starts screaming,” said Witness number one.

Students say they heard gunfire right outside their home in the 100 block of North Main Street, Tuesday afternoon, just steps from the King’s College Campus in Wilkes-Barre. They say they called 911 and checked outside.

“As soon as we went downstairs the medics were already outside and there was blood all over our porch, I hadn’t seen where the guy went or anything,” said Witness number two.



“Just blood everywhere and then there was shell casings in the street. The house got shot up a little bit too, there’s some bullet holes in the siding,” Witness number one explained.

A woman says she was driving west on North Street when she heard gunshots and saw a car speeding through the busy intersection, heading up North Main Street. She could see someone shooting from the passenger window. She says it was a dark-colored car with tinted windows.

“The way he had his arm positioned out the window, I’m surprised that the car in front of me or even my car didn’t get hit because there’s a casing right there at the intersection,” said Witness number three.

To see it in broad daylight kind of shocked me, you see other things in broad daylight but not somebody blatantly hanging out the window shooting, speeding up the road,” Witness number three said.

Wilkes-Barre Police say the victim was shot in the stomach and then ran toward Madison Street about a block away where he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the victim was in the area with another man when people he was feuding with drove up and started shooting at each other.

Police say this is related to an arrest they made on Monday.

“It’s this group of individuals that have a dispute with each other, they continue to meet with each other and they continue to fire shots at each other as you can see today, we identified one of them and we arrested him yesterday and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” said Chief Joseph Coffay, Wilkes-Barre Police Department.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police, the victim was wanted for a previous shooting and will be arraigned once he’s released from the hospital.

The scene was secured and processed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Service Unit (FSU).