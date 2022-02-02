Police: Man wanted in Scranton for sexually assaulting a minor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a wanted man that has been accused of knowingly sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 16 years old.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a victim reported to police a sexual assault that occurred when the victim was under the age of 14.

Police say the accused, Marvin Boyer, 21 of Taylor, was 18 at the time of the assault and knowingly had sexual relations with a minor.

Boyer is wanted for charges of statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Gowarty at 570-348-4139 or call 570-348-4141. You can also leave a tip on their tipline.