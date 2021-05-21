Police: Man stabbed woman after argument over cookie

SCRANTON, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman during an argument over a cookie.

Officials shut down 14th Avenue off of Washburn Street on Scranton’s West Side after being called to a reported stabbing.

The initial call came in around 4:30 when the caller reported a domestic disturbance with a knife involved. Police say the caller called back saying the man stabbed the woman.

The male was arrested while the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has since reopened.