Police: Man stabbed woman after argument over cookie

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman during an argument over a cookie.

Officials shut down 14th Avenue off of Washburn Street on Scranton’s West Side after being called to a reported stabbing.

The initial call came in around 4:30 when the caller reported a domestic disturbance with a knife involved. Police say the caller called back saying the man stabbed the woman.

The male was arrested while the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos