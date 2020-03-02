Police: Man splashed with bleach during robbery

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Carbon County and state troopers are searching for two men who they say robbed a maintenance worker and threw bleach in his face Monday morning.

It happened at the Locust Street Plaza in Nesquehoning around 9:30AM.

Police say two men robbed the worker of his wallet, threw bleach in his face and hit him over the head with light bulbs

The worker was taken to a local hospital.

One of the males is described as a white with a beard wearing a Steelers jacket.