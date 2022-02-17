Police: Man sentenced for murder of a teenager in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has announced the sentencing of a man for killing a 15-year-old boy during a robbery in November 2020.

According to the district attorney, Anthony Mitchell, 19, was sentenced Thursday for the fatal robbery of 15-year-old Aiden David Paiz. Also injured in the incident were 17-year-old Tyler Driscoll and 14-year-old Darius Arce.

Investigators state Mitchell and two other suspects, Michael DeMurro-Correll, 15, and Justin Lemont, 18, were charged on November 23, 2020, when the victims set up a meeting to sell marijuana to “Mikey” in Polk Township.

According to officials, when the victims arrived for the sale, Mitchell appeared with an AR-15 rifle approaching the passenger side window and Demurro-Correll, armed with a 9mm handgun approached the driver’s side window.

Police say Driscoll handed the marijuana to DeMurro-Cornell when he pointed the gun, Mitchell fired the AR-15 from the opposite side of the car shattering the passenger window. As stated in the report Demurro-Correll allegedly fired multiple rounds directly into the car from the driver’s side.

According to investigators, Paiz was killed, Driscoll suffered serious injuries, while the two shooters fled the scene in a vehicle driver by Lemont.

In October 2021 Mitchell pleaded guilty to murder in the third degree, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery. Mitchell was sentenced to state prison for 38 and-a-half to 77 years.

The last two suspects are awaiting their hearings. Demurro-Correll is scheduled for March 4 and Lemont is expected to take place in November of 2022.