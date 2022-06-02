BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While trying to arrest a wanted man police say he took off and swallowed a bag of methamphetamine while fleeing on foot.

Police say they observed 29-year-old Caleb Gross at the Turkey Hill in Berwick on April 24 just after midnight. Officials say Gross had an active felony arrest warrant.

Officers say that as they approached Gross he took off but was taken into custody after after a brief pursuit. While being taken into custody, police say Gross told them he swallowed a bag of methamphetamine during the chase.

Police say they searched Gross and found one hypodermic needle, one spoon with white residue missing its handle, multiple blue glassine bags, multiple white glassine bags, and a Q-tip missing one cotton end.

Gross is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.