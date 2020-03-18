Police: Man robs convenience store, steals cash and cigarettes

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say 30-year-old Gary Joseph Cieniawa of West Hazleton is jailed on a felony charge of robbery and multiple misdemeanors including possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, he was identified as the suspect in a robbery that happened late Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. at Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad St.

Police say he entered the store and asked if he could buy two packs of cigarettes. When the employee told him they only sell one at a time, he reached into his pocket and told the cashier he had a gun. They say he then went behind the counter and stole cash from the drawer and a pack of cigarettes.