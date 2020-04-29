Police: Man lights items on fire, puts them through mail slot

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Lycoming County man is facing charges for lighting paper on fire and shoving it through a front door mail slot.

35-year-old Dyshean Purvis is accused of damaging the Williamsport home.

Police were called to the home on Center Place shortly before 11am Sunday, for reports of a mailbox fire.

Purvis reportedly gathered paper menus from the garbage of a nearby restaurant, crumpled them up and set them on fire with a lighter.

Police say after sliding the flaming menus through the mail slot, the door, curtains. and carpet caught on fire.

No one was hurt in the home.