Police: Man leaves empty-handed after attempted bank robbery in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a person in Luzerne County after they say he tried to hold up a bank late Monday morning.



Courtesy: Hanover Township Police Department

Police say around 11:00 a.m., the suspect attempted to rob the M&T Bank in the 700 block of the San Souci Parkway.

Police say the suspect entered the bank alone, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the cashier. He then left the building before getting any cash.

He was last seen running toward the CVS Pharmacy on the San Souci Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.