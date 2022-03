KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say they responded to the store just after 3:00 p.m. after a man threatened the clerk with a gun and got away with cash.

They say the suspect took off down Dorrance Street. He is described as a white male with a mask, wearing dark clothes.

Police are still investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.