Police: Man driving stolen car leads chase through Lackawanna County communities

The chase, that went through several towns, started in Dickson City and ended with the suspect being arrested in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man ended up in handcuffs Tuesday morning after police say he stole a car and led them on a chase through numerous towns.

According to Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll, a vehicle that was reported stolen had been seen in Dickson City around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say, 18-year-old, Amir Hunter was driving the vehicle and led police on a chase when Dickson City officers tried to pull him over.

Chief Carroll said the pursuit went through Throop, Blakely and into Scranton, where Hunter ditched the car at the intersection of Dean Street and Shawnee Avenue.

The chief told Eyewitness News Hunter took off running on foot after fleeing from the car and police caught him and placed him under arrest.

Hunter is charged with unauthorized use, receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding police. There are no other suspects at this time.