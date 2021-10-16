Police: Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in Schuylkill County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene, Friday.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. Friday officials were dispatched to a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 600 block of Deturksville Road in Washington Township.

According to the release, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, an 88-year-old male, when he was crossing the roadway. The victim hit the front left side bumper, hood, and windshield of the car.

Police pronounced the male dead on the scene.