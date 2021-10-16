Police: Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in Schuylkill County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene, Friday.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. Friday officials were dispatched to a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 600 block of Deturksville Road in Washington Township.

According to the release, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, an 88-year-old male, when he was crossing the roadway. The victim hit the front left side bumper, hood, and windshield of the car.

Police pronounced the male dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos