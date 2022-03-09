Police: Man charged with sexually assaulting two minors for 9 years

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged for the sexual assault against two minors, police say the abuse took place for 9 years in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the abuse was reported in October 2021, by one of the victims. The victim stated the abuse took place at a residence in Spring Brook Township starting in 2006 continually through 2014 by Joshua Torres-Castro, 44 of Danielsville.

PSP states the abuse started when one of the victims was four years old and continued until she was 11-years-old. The second victim told investigators the abuse started for her when she was 14-years-old until she left the residence at 18-years-old.

Torres-Castro has been charged with assault of a child, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.