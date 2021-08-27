Police: Man charged with multiple sexual offenses in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — AN Olyphant man is being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after several encounters with a minor, police say.

Police say that 31-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez sexually abused a child on multiple occasions in both Peckville and Scranton.

According to court papers, the first encounter happened when the child was between the ages of seven and eight, in a home on Railroad Avenue in Peckville where Rodriguez allegedly had inappropriate contact with the child.

The second incident took place in Scranton where police say, Rodriguez took the child who was now between the ages of nine and 10 to an upstairs bedroom and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Additionally, two more incidents took place in Peckville. One one instance in which Rodriguez grabbed the child by the throat and kissed her and the second where he again had inappropriate contact with the victim, police say.

Officers, with the help of the victims’ mother, were able to contact Rodriguez where he subsequently apologized and said that the victim was not a liar, court records indicate.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts indecent assault, two counts of corruption of a minor, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Rodriguez is currently being held at Lackawanna County Prison where he will await his preliminary hearing and was unable to post $50,000 bail.