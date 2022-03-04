Police: Man charged with having a pipe bomb in his possession

PRESTON PARK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have charged a New York man with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction after police found a pipe bomb in his possession.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PCG), Jeffrey Johnson, 42 of Hancock, New York, was wanted for a warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

During the search for Johnson at his residence in Preston Park, police say they came upon 3 deers hanging in the backyard with no visible harvest tags. Law enforcement also discovered numerous deer, wild turkey parts, and remains of a black bear within the area. PCG database showed Johnson did not have an active hunting license.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators issued a search warrant for Johnson’s residence, property and vehicles, where they found several rifles, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Officials say Johnson was not permitted to own firearms.

According to court documents, police searched a camper on the property discovering what police called a pipe-style bomb. The Scranton Bomb Squad was notified and informed officials that it was a live bomb. The bomb squad denoted the device on location.

Johnson has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, unlawful possession of a firearm, risking a catastrophe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a variety of game violations.