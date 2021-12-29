Police: Man charged with burglary for stealing ex-wife’s safe

CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man who they say burglarized his ex-wife’s home on Christmas Day in Bradford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the victim called PSP Towanda to report her home burglarized. Troopers arrived in the 400 block of Canton Cross Road where the victim informed investigators that her window was broken and a safe was taken from her bedroom.

The victim told PSP the safe contained $50,000 and urns containing deceased relatives. According to the report the victim also stated the only person who knew where the safe was hidden was her ex-husband Daniel Baillie, age 54.

As stated in the criminal complaint Troopers retrieved surveillance video of the suspect in question Baillie, entering the residence and driving away with the safe.

The victim identified Ballie from the video and investigators have charged him with burglary, trespassing-breaking into a structure and causing damage to property.