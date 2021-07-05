Police: Man charged after punching someone and exposing himself at the Mohegan Sun Pocono

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One man is charged with aggravated assault after exposing himself and punching another person at the Mohegan Sun Pocono.

On July 3rd around 3 a.m. Plains Township Police responded to the Mohegan Sun Pocono due to a report of an assault.

According to State Police, Henry Ellis, age 46 from Camden New Jersey, struck a visitor with a closed fist in the face and in passing exposes himself.

Ellis fled the property causing police to go on a chase. The pursuit led to Ellis hitting a police car with the U-Haul van he was driving. The chase ended at a Sheetz gas station where law enforcement was able to detain Ellis.

Ellis has been charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and incident exposure. He was arraigned in Kingston and his bail is set at $50,000.