Police: Man charged in deadly ATV crash after fleeing the scene

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Elmhurst Township, Lackawanna County man is charged in connection to a deadly ATV crash in June 2021.

Investigators say 22-year-old Kyle Brink is accused of involvement in the crash last June in Jefferson Township.

According to officials, Brink’s ATV struck a Harley Davidson tricycle. A passenger on the trike, 62-year-old Betty Ann Teehan of Milford, died at the scene.

Police say Brink fled the scene. He is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and failure to notify police of a crash involving injury or death.