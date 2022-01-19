Police: Man charged for sexually assaulting boy in his care

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man for sexually assaulting a child that was under his care in 2016.

According to the Kingston Township Police Department, investigators received a report of a child that was being sexually assaulted at a Trucksville home.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim informed officers of physical and sexual abuse caused by Cota Bigelow, 32.

According to the court documents, the victim stated if they did not perform sexual acts with Bigelow, he would starve and beat the victim. The victim told police the abuse occurred from February 2015 through April 2016.

Police have charged Bigelow with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child as a parent/ guardian. His preliminary hearing is set for February 3rd.